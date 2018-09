Annual Spicewood Destruction Derby Is a Raucous Meeting of Metal and Its Mortality

Safety equipment will be shocking to those unfamiliar with the sport. The lack of HANS devices stands out for a sport where whiplash is destined to be the most common injury. And several cars have been converted to lap belts instead of traditional 3-point harnesses. Both of these are because drivers ideally spend most of their time body-turned, looking out the rear window and driving backward into things. Much as you back out of your driveway, but with added bloodlust. Some drivers pad the cockpit with foam rubber, though most don’t bother. Helmets are mandatory, and a few drivers wear foam donuts around their necks in lieu of a HANS...that’s about it.

It’s mostly laughs and handshakes until the driver’s meeting gets underway. The formality is mostly simple as everyone seems to know the rules already. There’s the warning about loved ones being pelted. There’s a check to see if anyone is on more aggressive tires that will have an advantage (if any had shown up, they would have run a separate heat). There’s a clarification about not breaking your flag (to indicate you’re out) until the officials know or can see. Then, numbers are drawn from an envelope to determine heat placement.