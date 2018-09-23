Kyle Busch Wins at Richmond, Secures Advancement in NASCAR Playoffs

Kyle Busch claimed his seventh win of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season Saturday night at Richmond Raceway when he took the checkered flag in the Federated Auto Parts 400. With the win in the second race of the first round of the playoffs, he secured his advancement to round two.



Busch drove from the back to the front for his latest win. He qualified 11th, but after he scraped the wall in qualifying on Friday, his team had to make repairs to his car, considered by NASCAR to be an unapproved adjustment for the impound race.



"The M&M’S Camry was awesome," Busch said. “The guys did a great job coming back from a dismal qualifying effort and prepared a really good race car here for us tonight. And, being able to start dead last and come up through the field and win this thing, that’s right, Rowdy Nation. All for you, baby. I just wanted to go out there and win this thing—win this thing for M&M’S, win this thing for my team, Toyota, everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota. Obviously, it’s a whole team effort.”

Kyle Busch celebrates his seventh win of the 2018 NASCAR season after the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 22, 2018.

The eventual race winner wasn’t in the top-10 of the running order by the end of the two 100-lap stages that made up the first half of the race, but he was in position to take the lead from Brad Keselowski on Lap 286.



“Early on in the race, the first run of the race, especially when the track hasn’t quite cooled off, yet, you’re always kind of fighting those things of just not a lot of grip,” Busch said. “There through the middle part of the race, I think we really had a race car to contend for the win, and we kind of drove up there. We kept making up spots and making up ground, and I was surprised that it was going as fast as it was going.”



Keselowski retook the lead on Lap 341, but Busch was able to return the favor for his final lead on Lap 362.



Martin Truex Jr. dominated the first half of the race, leading a race-high 163 laps and winning both stages. After Kevin Harvick started on the pole and led the first 40 laps, Truex took the lead on Lap 41 and ran up front until the caution that marked the end of the second stage at Lap 200.

Martin Truex Jr. leads early in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 22, 2018.