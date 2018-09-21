The Aston Martin V-12 Vantage GT3 Is About to Run Its Final Race
Say goodbye to its beautiful naturally-aspirated V-12 engine.
The Aston Martin V-12 Vantage GT3 will run its last race this Sunday at the season-ending round of the British GT Championship, held at Donington Park. This will bring to an end the V-12 Vantage GT3's factory-backed racing career, dating back to its reveal in 2012 as a replacement for the DBRS9.
In its six years, this Aston Martin has tacked up 22 wins (six in 2018), 26 pole positions, 63 podiums, three drivers' championships, and two team championships. It will have a chance to add to these counts on Sunday, and will perform on the British GT Championship's livestream.
"My journey with Aston Martin really began with the V-12 Vantage GT3," recalled Jonny Adam of Optiumum Motorsport. "In fact I was the first driver to shakedown the car back in 2011, and all of the success I have had in the British GT Championship has been with a car that has proved itself to be the gold standard among GT racing machinery."
"In all its derivatives the current Vantage has excelled and it took me to the greatest height of all at Le Mans in 2017. There's a long way to go before the flag falls at Donington on Sunday, and a lot can happen, but myself and [teammate] Flick [Haigh] would love to give the 'old lady' a send-off to be proud of."
The V-12 Vantage GT3 is slated to be replaced by a car based on the current generation of Vantage, the Vantage GT3, and the V-8-powered Vantage GT4 will be replaced by the Vantage GT4 in 2019. Both variants will use V-8 engines, at least some of which will be twin-turbocharged, drowning out the naturally-aspirated sound racing fans have come to love from the outgoing Vantages. At least we have their howls recorded on film, so we can enjoy them forevermore.
- RELATEDAston Martin Confirms 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Project 003 Hybrid HypercarProject 003 will be the successor to the $3.2-million Valkyrie AMR Pro.READ NOW
- RELATEDGrazie, Gentlemen: Aston Martin to Build 19 More DB4 GT ZagatosAston Martin and Zagato will celebrate the latter's centenary by building 19 more DB4 GT Zagatos, which come with a bonus: a new DBS GT Zagato.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Aston Martin Rapide E: Aston's First Electric Production CarAston Martin will build just 155 of the 155-mph electric super sedan.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Kawasaki Ninja H2R Drag Race a Fighter Jet, F1 Car, and a Modified TeslaAn Aston Martin Vantage and Lotus Evora were also present presumably for, y'know, posterity.READ NOW
- RELATEDHoonigan's Steve Arpin Discusses His 600-HP Ford Focus RS RX Rally RacerThe modified Ford hatchback can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in under two seconds.READ NOW