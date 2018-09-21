Sprint Car and World of Outlaws Champion Greg Hodnett Killed in Racing Crash

Sprint car veteran and World of Outlaws champion Greg Hodnett was killed Thursday night as a result of a high-speed crash at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pennsylvania.

According to ESPN, Hodnett lost control of his race car at Turn 1 while contesting a track-sanctioned race not associated with the World of Outlaws organization, crashed into the wall at "high speed" and died on impact, citing a York County coroner news release. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, and Hodnett's autopsy is scheduled for this Saturday.

Thursday's crash reportedly occurred on the 0.4-mile, high-banked dirt oval, which saw its last fatality back in August 2015. According to BAPS Motor Speedway's website, all previously scheduled events for Friday and Saturday have been canceled.

Hodnett took home the championship trophy at Pennsylvania's Williams Grove Speedway five times. World of Outlaws named him top rookie in 1993 and won a total of 20 World of Outlaw races.

"To me, Greg represented the true gentleman competitor in the pit area," said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter in a release.

An occasional competitor of Hodnett's, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, took to Twitter to offer his condolences.