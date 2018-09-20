NASCAR Executive Swap Promotes Steve Phelps to President
Brent Dewar steps down from his position as NASCAR president after just over year on the job.
Steve Phelps will replace Brent Dewar as NASCAR president on Oct. 1, according to an announcement from the racing sanctioning body Thursday. Dewar will transition to a consulting role with NASCAR in 2019, resulting in the official change.
“As a life-long fan of NASCAR, the opportunity to provide league-wide leadership is something I am looking forward to,” Phelps said in a statement. “I am confident that the strong team of leaders here at NASCAR and across the industry will accelerate the necessary changes to grow the sport and engage our passionate fans.”
Phelps has been with NASCAR since 2005. Since that time, he has been instrumental in negotiating marketing contracts with Coca-Cola, Monster Energy, Comcast, and Camping World. He previously worked with the National Football League.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Steve Phelps as our leader,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said. “His passion for NASCAR and proven ability to work with our partners has been unparalleled over the years. We thank Brent for his service and leadership to our sport. His energy and vision have been of tremendous benefit to our employees and our industry.”
Dewar began working for NASCAR in 2013, first as the company's chief operating officer. He was named as president in July of last year while Phelps was promoted to COO in Dewar's place.
"NASCAR is a close-knit family, and I have been blessed to be part of a great team and industry, working collaboratively to deliver great racing for our fans,” Dewar said. "I look forward to continuing to work with the industry and the France family.”
Phelps' advancement up the NASCAR executive ladder is the second recent change at the top level of the organization's leadership. After former Chairman and CEO Brian France was arrested for DWI and possession of oxycodone in early August, he was replaced by his uncle, Jim France, in the interim.
