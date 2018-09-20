IndyCar: Harding Steinbrenner Racing Confirms O'Ward and Herta for 2019 Two-Car Effort

The newly formed Harding Steinbrenner Racing team has officially confirmed that it will field two Indy cars, expected to be Chevrolet-powered, next season with Indy Lights champion Patricio O'Ward and runner-up Colton Herta taking on driving duties in 2019.

The announcement was made at Yankee Stadium, familiar home of George Steinbrenner IV whose family has long owned the Bronx-based New York Yankees Major League Baseball team. There, it was confirmed that Steinbrenner will join Mark Harding in co-owning the freshly bolstered program which is set to run in close relations with Michael Andretti.

By signing both O'Ward and Herta to full-time drives next season, IndyCar's two most promising rookies will be housed under one roof with both having impressed in their series debut at Sonoma. O'Ward shocked the paddock by making the Firestone Fast Six in qualifying and eventually achieving a P5 starting position while Herta narrowly missed out on the top-12. The pair's race pace was also promising and they each explained how they anxiously anticipate jumping straight to IndyCar in 2019.

“It’s a chance of a lifetime," O'Ward exclaimed. "I couldn’t be in a better position as of now. This is something I have been working my whole life for. It’s been a very adventurous and enjoyable ride. I’ve matured a lot over the past two years and I think I’m ready to be strong in the IndyCar Series.”