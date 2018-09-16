Ross Chastain Scores First NASCAR Xfinity Series Win in Las Vegas

Ross Chastain made the best of his opportunity with Chip Ganassi Racing to claim his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday in the DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He did so in dominant fashion, winning both of the 45-lap stages in the first half of the race and leading all but 20 laps of the 200-lap race.



“Holy cow. I’m just a watermelon farmer from Florida. I’m not supposed to do that,” Chastain said. “Man, that is a testament that anything in life is possible.”



Justin Allgaier, the winner of five races so far this season, took runner-up honors and was named the regular season champion. He was the only driver other than Chastain to lead more than 10 laps Saturday, running up front for 16.

Getty Images for NASCAR Justin Allgaier is recognized as the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season champion after the DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 15, 2018.

Allgaier battled back-and-forth with Chastain for the lead after a Lap 124 caution, taking command of the top spot on Lap 135 and running up front until Chastain retook the position on Lap 149. Allgaier continued to challenge Chastain for the lead throughout the remainder of the race.



Cole Custer and Daniel Hemric were the only other two lap leaders. Custer started on the pole and led the first two laps before Chastain took his first lead on lap three. Custer also was credited with leading Lap 12.



Hemric claimed his lone lap led on a restart after the third caution of the race that came out on Lap 65. But he was collected in a multi-car crash on Lap 189, along with Tyler Reddick, Shane Lee, and Bradon Jones. That wreck resulted in the eighth and final caution of the race.



With the Las Vegas race being the last race of the 2018 regular season, the 12-driver field for the seven-race playoffs was set. Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Reddick, Custer, Hemric, Sadler, Jones, Matt Tifft, and Ryan Truex had already clinched their playoff berths prior to Saturday’s race. Chastain, Ryan Reed, and Austin Cindric were in the three provisional advancing positions, and at the end of the race, the three officially claimed their playoff positions.

Getty Images for NASCAR 2018 playoff lineup set The 12 drivers in the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff drivers gather for a group photo at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after the DC Solar 300 on Sept. 15, 2018.