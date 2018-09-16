Piotr Wiecek Nabs First Formula Drift Win of 2018 at Texas Motor Speedway

Round 7 of the 2018 Formula Drift season is now complete and Polish driver Piotr Wiecek grabbed the top spot this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway over teammate James Deane and Fredric Aasbo. In our event preview, we projected that Wiecek and Deane would eventually battle during the round at TMS. The duo has met numerous times throughout the season, providing some of the most entertaining runs of 2018. This time, their meeting was in the finals.

Formula Drift | Larry Chen

Wiecek got the best of Deane and grabbed his first win of the 2018 season on Saturday. He previously came third at Round 1 in Long Beach and third at Round 5 in Seattle. Wiecek's win erases some of the point deficit behind Aasbo but keeps him in third place in the series championship standings with 469 points.

Deane's second-place finish adds to his plethora of podiums this season. He came second at Round 2 Orlando, first at Round 4 New Jersey, and first at Round 5 Seattle. He continues to sit at the top of the title hunt with 556 points.

Formula Drift | Larry Chen