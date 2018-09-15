Grant Enfinger Scores NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Grant Enfinger joined Justin Haley as a winner in the first three-race round of the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway . He led a race-high 40 laps of the World of Westgate 200 for his second career series win and first of 2018. "There's only two of us comfortable going into Talladega, and I'm one of those two," Enfinger said. "It's kind of the culmination of the whole year. We've put together the pieces needed to win a race individually, but not as a whole as a group. The truck was great; we had the best truck out there."

Enfinger won the second stage. He battled Friesen for the lead early on, but Friesen was able to continue up front. Enfinger finally took command of the lead on Lap 50. Just 33 laps later, Enfinger battled Friesen again up front after yet another yellow flag period, and just before the 100-lap mark, Ben Rhodes battled Enfinger for the top spot. Rhodes was fourth at race's end.



Johnny Sauter commandeered the lead just before a caution on Lap 100, and he fended off Matt Crafton for several laps before losing the lead to Moffitt on a restart around Lap 124. Sauter finished second and Crafton was fifth.



“My restarts absolutely sucked tonight—just awful,” Sauter said. "From first to second gear, it was terrible. The 16 [Moffitt] ran out of gas, and I had to snake around that, and we just lost a little bit of momentum. We‘ve just got a little work to do. Obviously, we had the fastest truck in the last half of the race.”



WORLD OF WESTGATE 200 RESULTS:

1. Grant Enfinger, No. 98 Ford

2. Johnny Sauter, No. 21 Chevrolet

3. Justin Haley, No. 21 Chevrolet

4. Ben Rhodes, No. 41 Ford

5. Matt Crafton, No. 88 Ford

6. Myatt Snider, No. 13 Ford

7. Ross Chastain, No. 15 Chevrolet

8. Austin Theriault, No. 30 Toyota

9. Austin Wayne Self, No. 22 Chevrolet

10. Chris Eggleston, No. 54 Toyota

11. Brett Moffitt, No. 16 Toyota

12. Jennifer Jo Cobb, No. 10 Chevrolet

13. Korbin Forrister, No. 7 Toyota

14. Justin Fontaine, No. 45 Chevrolet

15. Jesse Little, No. 97 Ford

16. Bayley Currey, No. 83 Chevrolet

17. Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Chevrolet

18. Noah Gragson, No. 18 Toyota

19. Timothy Peters, No. 25 Chevrolet

20. Jordan Anderson, No. 3 Chevrolet

21. T.J. Bell, No. 38 Chevrolet

22. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 8 Chevrolet

23. Austin Hill, No. 02 Chevrolet

24. Cody Coughlin, No. 2 Chevrolet

25. Cory Roper, No. 04 Ford

26. Brandon Jones, No. 51 Toyota

27. Todd Gilliland, No. 4 Toyota

28. Wendell Chavous, No. 49 Chevrolet

29. Riley Herbst, No. 46 Toyota

30. Bo LeMastus, No. 17 Toyota

31. Joe Nemechek, No. 87 Chevrolet

32. Tanner Thorson, No. 20 Chevrolet



UP NEXT: After a month off, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will return to action at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Oct. 13. That contest will be the elimination race of the first round of the 2018 playoffs, as the crop of championship-eligible drivers will be reduced from eight to six. As winners of the first two races in Round 1, Justin Haley and Grant Enfinger are assured advancement to Round 2. Parker Kligerman is the defending winner at Talladega. Enfinger won there in 2016 while Sauter also has a win at the track, coming in 2013.