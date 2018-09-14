Dale Earnhardt Jr. Comes out of Retirement for One Race at Richmond Raceway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is coming out of retirement to compete as a driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway in Virginia on Sept. 21. He’ll drive a No. 88 under the banner of JR Motorsports, a multi-car Xfinity Series team that he owns.



“I miss driving,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a story posted on JR Motorsports’ official website. “I didn’t really feel that way at the start of the season. I was happy to be out of the car, but the longer the season goes, seeing the guys racing and having fun, I know they’re having fun even though they’re just gouging and grinding for every little piece of grip and asphalt they can get. I know they’re enjoying it deep, deep down inside; they’re getting what they want out of it. So there’s moments in the race when I think I miss that right there.”



JR Motorsports fields four cars for full-time Xfinity Series drivers, including the No. 1 for Elliott Sadler, No. 5 for Michael Annett, the No. 7 of Justin Allgaier, and the No. 9 of Tyler Reddick. Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 at Richmond will be an extra, fifth entry for the team. His No. 9 JR Motorsports team won the 2017 Xfinity Series driver championship with William Byron, who has since moved on to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.