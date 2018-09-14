Ferrari's Kimi Räikkönen Scorches in Friday Practice for Singapore Grand Prix

His closest competitor at this point in the weekend appears to be Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton, a narrow .011 of a second behind. Regional weather forecasts don't portend rain during any on-track sessions of the weekend, which could favor Räikkönen given Hamilton's fame for wet-weather performance . Next closest is Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, the Dutchman lapping more than a half-second adrift of the leaders. Trailing under a tenth behind is his teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, who is followed by Mercedes-AMG's Valtteri Bottas to the tune of just six-hundredths.

Max Verstappen completed Friday as the third-fastest driver with hopes of a better outing than 2017 when he crashed with Räikkönen and Vettel on Lap 1, Turn 1.

Räikkönen's teammate Sebastian Vettel is normally at home on the streets of Singapore, his four victories there making him the winningest driver on the Marina Bay Street Circuit, but a small-yet-consequential brush with the wall sidelined him less than halfway through the second practice session. Missing practice for this event could cripple the German's chances at an important race win, which he needs to stay in the title fight. Losing the win at what is historically one of his best tracks (2017 notwithstanding) will do his title bid no good, and he has at least 1.3 seconds to make up in FP3 on Saturday if he wants a shot at pole.

Both Renault drivers are provisionally top-ten finishers, split by Haas' Romain Grosjean and McLaren's Fernando Alonso, who like his former teammate Räikkönen is making the best of the remainder of his season, if not his Formula 1 career.

A full index of each driver's best lap time and margin of improvement between sessions can be found below.