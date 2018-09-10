College Grad Looking for Work Has Resume Turned Into NASCAR Livery
The kindhearted stunt is masterminded by Anheuser-Busch's Natural Light beer brand.
A lucky college graduate will have the chance to expose his resume to millions of viewers on Sunday afternoon when NASCAR racing driver Chris Buescher takes on the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway sporting the world's fastest resume. The livery, which lists Briar Starr's hard-earned qualifications, is part of a campaign that aims to help college grads find full-time jobs.
The clever and equally hilarious livery boasts some of Starr's previous jobs, which oddly enough have taken place in motorsports and the sports broadcasting scene, as well as previous acts of community service and other skills. If you like what you see, you can simply call or tweet the lucky grad, because his phone number and Twitter handle are listed right there for everyone to see.
Lastly, the rear of the Chevrolet Camaro boasts a direct message that will hopefully help Starr seal the deal: "Make him an offer he can't refuse, hire Brian Starr now."
Starr was one of the thousands of graduates who submitted their resumes to Natural Light, a beer brand owned by Anheuser-Busch. According to a statement, Natural Light "surveyed 1,000 employees across America and 4-in-5 agreed applicants need to find new ways to stand out when applying for jobs."
“Between the cut-throat job market and the crippling college debt that continues to grow in America, there’s never been more pressure for our drinkers when entering the real world," said Daniel Blake, Senior Director of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "So, we decided this paint scheme should be an opportunity for a recent grad to stand out in the stack of resumes."
We wish Starr the best of luck this weekend, and we hope that his 200-mph resume helps him find a great job. Oh, and if he's reading this, he's more than welcome to send an application our way.
