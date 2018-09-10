NASCAR Teams Honor Young Race Fan With Leukemia Who Passed Away at Age 11

Caleb Hammond, the 11 year-old-boy who was the focus of a bittersweet story which flooded the internet in August, sadly passed away early Monday morning after a longtime fight with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. After sending out a request for racing stickers to cover his casket early last month, Caleb once again made headlines when he was treated to a ride around his local Iowa Speedway in a Ferrari 488 Challenge car courtesy of a Florida dealership who heard his story and sent out a full track day experience. Now, to honor his courage and passion for motorsport, a total of 12 NASCAR entries will tout special #TeamCaleb stickers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday. Shawn Magee Design created the decals and announced on Twitter that it would be sending them out for teams to run in the rain-delayed doubleheader which includes the Lilly Diabetes 250 and Brickyard 400.

SMD Owner Shawn Magee reportedly decided to create the designs after talking with NASCAR Team Social Coordinator Shane Smith. An ESPN report quotes Magee saying, "As a father of 4 young kids, Caleb's story breaks my heart. Shane and I agreed that we had to do something for Caleb and the family had already expressed that they had more than enough decals shipped to them already." "Shawn and I developed the idea and used our connections within NASCAR to get placement for the #TeamCaleb decal," Smith added. As a result, the Oskaloosa, Iowa, native will be remembered by a slew of NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams with the following crews honoring Caleb at IMS: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series:

Front Row Motorsports- No. 38 David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports- No. 34 Michael McDowell

TriStar Motorsports- No. 72 Corey LaJoie NASCAR Xfinity Series:

Mike Harmon Racing - No. 74 Mike Harmon

JD Motorsports - No. 15 BJ McLeod

BJ McLeod Motorsports - No. 78 Tommy Joe Martins

BJ McLeod Motorsports - No. 8 Caesar Bacarella

JP Motorsports - No. 45 Josh Bilicki

JP Motorsports - No. 55 Bayley Currey

RSS Racing - No. 39 Ryan Sieg

RSS Racing - No. 38 JJ Yeley

RSS Racing - No. 93 Jeff Green