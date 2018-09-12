Race Preview: Formula Drift Round 7 at Texas Motor Speedway

With only two rounds left in the 2018 Formula Drift season, the list of racers of who can clinch the championship is thinning. The seventh round of the season will bring the competitors to the Texas Motor Speedway in the outskirts of Dallas, where James Deane and Fredric Aasbo will compete for supremacy. At the end of Round 6 in St. Louis, Aasbo won his second event of the season. Aasbo previously took the top spot at the season opener at Long Beach, and he's been hovering around the top spot of the 2018 championship after taking third place at Round 2 in Orlando and second place at Round 3 at Road Atlanta.

Behind Aasbo is driver Matt Field, who also grabbed a second-place finish at Round 4 in New Jersey. In our Formula Drift St. Louis roundup, we mentioned that Field has been holding down a spot in the top 10 for most of the season while currently only nine points out of the top 5. Chelsea DeNofa grabbed the last spot on the podium at St. Louis which was his first podium of the season.

2017 Formula Drift Champion James Deane is still holding down the top spot in the standings with 469 points. Behind Deane is Aasbo with 439 points and Deane's Worthouse teammate Piotr Wiecek with 364 points. Justin Pawlak and Chris Forsberg round out the top 5 with 344 and 336 points respectively. Field, Kristaps Bluss, Ryan Tuerck, Aurimas "Odi" Bakchis, and Ken Gushi complete the rest of the Top 10.

