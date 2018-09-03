Formula 1: Vandoorne Out, Lando Norris in at McLaren for 2019

McLaren announced on Monday that it will be starting fresh in 2019 by opting to sign up-and-coming Formula 2 star Lando Norris to drive alongside Carlos Sainz next year, leaving Stoffel Vandoorne effectively out of the equation.

A tumultuous period for the Woking, England-based manufacturer has led to the internal shuffling that also included former Race Director Eric Boullier as well as the infamous exit of star driver Fernando Alonso that's coming at the end of 2018. Vandoorne, who is in his sophomore year with the team, has struggled in 2018 thus far, scoring eight points to Alonso's 44. He's also been out-qualified by his teammate in all but three Grand Prix weekends during his nearly two years as part of McLaren's Formula 1 outfit.

Norris, on the other hand, can be viewed as a new face with the hope for gain as he has been the most successful McLaren junior in 2018. His recent free practice outing at Monza gave a glimpse to his abilities as did his performance in testing at Barcelona, giving team executives high expectations for his performance in the big leagues next season.

"We believe Lando is an exciting talent, full of potential, who we've very deliberately kept within the McLaren fold for exactly that reason," said McLaren Chief Executive Zak Brown. "We already know he's fast, he learns quickly, and has a mature head on his young shoulders. We see much potential for our future together."