Preview: The NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

It’s a throwback; the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway is one of the most anticipated races on the NASCAR schedule. It’s an emotional and physical battle, making it the ultimate competition. It’s also the one time each year that nearly all NASCAR Cup cars hit the track in a throwback paint scheme.



The theme for this year's Labor Day throwback weekend is celebrating seven decades of NASCAR. Legends of the sport including Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Cale Yarborough, David Pearson and Jeff Gordon, who have reputations for being tough competitors, have contributed to the 65-year racing history at Darlington by taming the 1.366-mile track. Many consider Darlington one of the most difficult ovals for drivers to compete at so it is fitting that the facility is referred to as "Too Tough To Tame."

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Miller Genuine Draft Ford, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500.

NASCAR nostalgia will be at a high as drivers pay tribute to the history of the sport and some of the coolest cars to hit the track. The gold and black Miller Genuine Draft stock car will make a comeback this weekend with Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford Fusion honoring his longtime sponsor as well as NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace. Oscar Mayer has returned to sponsor Matt Kenseth’s No. 6 Ford Fusion with a paint scheme reminiscent of the early 2000s when the brand served as an associate partner at Roush Fenway Racing. Kenseth’s car will join the brand’s iconic Wienermobile, a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels as an honorary vehicle. Yet another memorable car hitting the oval this weekend is William Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, a throwback to Jeff Gordon and his iconic Rainbow Warrior schemes with then sponsor DuPont. Fans will also take a walk down memory lane with Austin Dillon’s “Quicksilver” No. 3 Chevrolet debuted at the 1995 All-Star Race by Dale Earnhardt.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule:

Bojangles’ Southern 500: (Follow live)

The Place: Darlington Raceway

The Date: Sunday, Sept. 2

The Time: Approximately 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 5 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 501.3 miles (367 Laps); Stage 1 (ends on Lap 100), Stage 2 (ends on Lap 200), Final Stage (ends on Lap 367)

Press Pass: (Watch live)

2 p.m. ET: STP and Richard Petty Motorsports

10:15 p.m. ET: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race broadcast





Starting Lineup (Position, Driver, Manufacturer, Speed) 1. Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 173.571

2. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 173.411

3. Martin Truex, Jr., Toyota, 173.204

4. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 173.155

5. Kyle Busch, Toyota, 173.064

6. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 172.832

7. Erik Jones, Toyota, 172.511

8. Joey Logano, Ford, 172.505

9. Kurt Busch, Ford, 172.336

10. William Byron, Chevrolet, 172.245

11. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 171.381

12. Aric Almirola, Ford, 170.030

13. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 172.790

14. Paul Menard, Ford, 172.517

15. Matt Kenseth, Ford, 172.475

16. Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 172.408

17. Clint Bowyer, Ford, 172.263

18. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.034

19. Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 171.818

20. Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 171.734

21. Ryan Blaney, Ford, 171.566

22. Kevin Harvick, Ford, 171.542

23. David Ragan, Ford, 170.691

24. A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 170.572

25. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Ford, 172.917

26. Michael McDowell, Ford, 172.881

27. Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 172.614

28. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.293

29. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 172.034

30. Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 171.812

31. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 170.637

32. J.J. Yeley, Chevrolet, 170.430

33. Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 169.994

34. Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 169.042

35. Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 167.665

36. Timmy Hill, Toyota, 163.822

37. B.J. McLeod, Chevrolet, 163.713

38. Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 160.381

39. Joey Gase, Toyota, 154.734

40. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, DNF