Mika Hakkinen Driving a Le Mans-Winning McLaren F1 GTR is Peak '90s Racing Glory

Monterey Car Week brings heaps of the greatest racing cars in history to beautiful Californian wine country year after year, all while being celebrated by motorsport's greatest heroes and celebrities alike. During the event, whether it be at The Quail or Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, it's not uncommon to see world champion drivers mingling with the crowd and reminiscing of their greatest feats achieved behind the wheel. However, the best-in-show display comes when these aforementioned motorists climb into the machinery and put their mettle to action.

Mikka Hakkinen, a two-time Formula 1 champ, settled into the ever-famous McLaren F1 GTR to run the Laguna Seca course and was captured by the crew over at Racer.com. Onboard footage shows the Flying Finn's trip around the historic circuit, featuring the instant-classic howl delivered courtesy of the midship-mounted, BMW-sourced V-12 that originally propelled the race car to Le Mans victory in 1995.