NASCAR Xfinity Series: JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier Wins at Road America

Justin Allgaier claimed his fourth win of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity season on Saturday at Road America's Johnsonville 180. This also marked his second-consecutive road-course victory with his win at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio two weeks ago.



“This team is awesome,” Allgaier said. "I told them on the radio after the race that it was an honor to drive these race cars. I can thank everyone enough that's on this race team and back at JR Motorsports."



Allgaier pitted on lap 27, a lap before the yellow flag waved for the sixth time. He stayed out and inherited the lead while the frontrunners pitted. James Davison got up to second and briefly took the lead from Allgaier on the restart with seven laps remaining. Allgaier quickly retook his lead and ran up front for the remainder of the race.



"The last restart, there, [James Davison] kind of left before I did, and [Matt Tifft] gave me a shot based on he didn't think [Davison] was going,” Allgaier said. "I spun the tires really bad after I got hit. I thought I had gave it away. Then, when he made the mistake down in [turn] eight, I knew I just had to be smooth and fast.”



As Allgaier pulled away, Justin Marks and Davison battled physically for second in the closing laps. Both drivers spun and lost several positions. Marks was sixth and Davison eighth by the time the checkered flag fell.



Richard Childress Racing teammates Matt Tifft and Daniel Hemric finished second and third after each winning a 10-lap stage in the first 20 laps of the 45-lap race. Tifft took the first stage after starting on the pole and leading the first 10 laps. He gave up the lead to pit during the caution between the first two stages when drivers who pitted during one of two cautions earlier in the stage stayed out.