NASCAR Fan Confronts Kyle Busch at Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch had a rough night at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee Aug. 18. He was part of a multi-car crash on lap three, battled from two laps down to get back on the lead lap and made contact with Martin Truex Jr.while racing for second on lap 432. Fewer than 50 laps later, Busch spun as a result of a flat tire. His night didn’t get better after the race, either. Instead, he was confronted by an irate fan, both physically and verbally.



After the incident, Bristol Motor Speedway released the following statement:



“Our security team has investigated a post-race incident where a guest repeatedly confronted Kyle Busch verbally and physically while he was signing autographs for fans. As Busch then prepared to leave in his golf cart, the individual struck the driver across the chest, and at that time, Busch confronted the individual. The two were separated quickly and a uniformed officer pulled the individual to the side, allowing Busch to depart.”



A fan video surfaced soon after the altercation.