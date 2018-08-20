Red Bull F1 Calls Up Pierre Gasly for 2019 Seat

Concluding a whirlwind of speculation, Red Bull Racing announced on Monday that it will promote Pierre Gasly to drive alongside Max Verstappen in 2019. The 22-year-old racer currently drives for Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso and will replace Daniel Ricciardo next season at the Milton Keynes-based squad.

Gasly is a past GP2 (now Formula 2) champion and has been a consistent points-scorer in 2018. A career best of P4 in Bahrain showed his talent as has is raw speed in comparison to his Toro Rosso teammate Brendon Hartley, with Gasly frequently out-qualifying and out-performing the F1 newcomer.

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner commended the Frenchman for his showing thus far, proving his worth to step up next season.

"Since Pierre first stepped into a Formula 1 seat with Scuderia Toro Rosso less than a year ago he has proved the undoubted talent that Red Bull has nurtured since his early career," Horner said in a press release from the team. "His stellar performances this year at the Honda-powered team, in only his first full season in Formula 1, have only enhanced his reputation as one of the most exciting young drivers in motorsport and we look forward to Pierre bringing his speed, skill and attitude to the team in 2019. While our immediate focus remains fully on achieving our best result in the 2018 World Championship, we look forward to competing in 2019 with Max and Pierre at the wheel of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.”