[UPDATE] Robert Wickens Being Treated for Orthopedic Injuries After Major Pocono Crash

While other drivers involved in the incident including Hunter-Reay, Takuma Sato, Pietro Fittipaldi, and Wickens' SPM teammate James Hinchcliffe were cleared at the infield care center, Wickens was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania. There, he was reportedly evaluated and determined to have broken both ankles and an arm, suffered a pulmonary contusion and a possible vertebrae fracture, according to NBCSN IndyCar analyst Paul Tracy.

On Lap 7 of the 500-mile race, Wickens came alongside Ryan Hunter-Reay in the No. 28 Andretti Honda and subsequently spun after contact. His car was thrown into the track's SAFER barrier and flung up the wall into the catch fence, forcefully ripping his Dallara-built Indy car into pieces with most of its components landing outside of the track.

This mirrors the announcement issued by SPM in a press release which detailed injuries to Wickens' lower extremities, right arm, and spine.

Hinchcliffe, a close off-track friend of Wickens, declined to speak to the media after the crash but gave the following statement:

“I saw the accident happening in front of me. [Zach] Veach started sliding up, I tried to slow down and just kind of lost it in the fray. As I was going backwards, I think Pietro [Fittipaldi] had nowhere to go and came into me. Other than that, there was a bunch of stuff going on, I’m not sure exactly what happened."

“I took my hands off the wheel when I went backwards, and I think some piece of debris came in as I was holding them [hands] in, kind of just smacked the top of them so I took of bit of beating, but nothing is broken, just some swelling and some cuts," Hinchcliffe continued. "We’ll rest it up and be fine. Obviously, I’m just hoping Robbie’s [Robert Wickens] all right. Never good to see a car go up [into the fence] like that, but I know he is in good hands. Hopefully, we’ll see him back in the car soon.”

ABC Supply 500 winner Alexander Rossi tweeted after the race and offered his prayers to Wickens and his loved ones.