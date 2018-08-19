IndyCar at Pocono: Alexander Rossi Wins, Kicks Championship Chase Into High Gear

Alexander Rossi put on a masterclass drive at Pocono Raceway where he clinched his third victory of the year and reduced the points gap to championship leader Scott Dixon, whose 46-point lead going into Pocono has been reduced to 29 with just three races remaining in the season.

The tricky tri-oval was plagued with challenges from the moment the IndyCar fraternity showed up on Thursday, with heavy storms and a dozen scattered showers making it difficult for teams to find real performance gains on the track, and even canceling track sessions at times. However, it wasn't until the race got underway that things really turned nasty, with a collision between Andretti Autosport's Ryan Hunter-Reay and Schmidt Peterson's Robert Wickens that sent the Canadian flying through the air and the American into the wall. The shunt created a domino effect that ultimately ended James Hinchcliffe, Pietro Fittipaldi, and Takuma Sato's race before it even got started.