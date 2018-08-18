Santino Ferrucci Lands IndyCar Ride for Portland and Sonoma

Santino Ferrucci, the controversial American driver who was relieved of his Formula 2 duties after purposely crashing into his teammate in July, will make his third- and fourth-career IndyCar starts with Dale Coyne Racing.

The 20-year-old has been confirmed by the team to race in a third car at Portland and Sonoma, following his debut at the doubleheader weekend in Detroit this summer.

Ferrucci will drive alongside Pietro Fittipaldi and Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 39 DCR Honda which features sponsorship from a company located in his home state of Connecticut.

“I am extremely grateful to Dale [Coyne] and everyone at Dale Coyne Racing for giving me this opportunity to get back behind the wheel of an Indy car in Portland and Sonoma,” Ferrucci explained. “I’m also excited to be bringing my long-time sponsor Cly-Del on board and introducing them to the world of IndyCar racing. I truly enjoyed my time with Dale Coyne Racing in Detroit earlier this season and I couldn’t be more excited to be back with them for a couple more races as I look to the future and enter the next chapter of my career.”