NASCAR Preview: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back at Bristol Motor Speedway. With three races remaining in the regular season of the Cup Series, the opportunity for drivers who have not qualified for the playoffs is rapidly ending. Drivers trying to secure one of the coveted 16 playoff spots available have one simple goal—win and get in.



Thanks to NASCAR’s Big Three collectively winning 17 out of 23 races this season, only eight drivers have secured a spot in the playoffs. That list includes Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, and Chase Elliott. So far, this season has seen two first-time NASCAR Cup Series winners in both Jones and Elliott.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule:



Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race: (Follow live)

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Saturday, August 18

The Time: Approximately 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 12:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 266.5 miles (500 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 125), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 250), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 500)





Trackside Live: (Watch live)

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

Press Pass: (Watch live)

2 p.m. ET: Charlotte Motor Speedway

10:30 p.m. ET: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race broadcast





