Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Drive the Pace Car for the 2018 Brickyard 400
Junior will pilot a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be driving the pace car at the upcoming Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard on September 9 taking place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Brickyard 400 will be the final race of the season before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begins. Driver Kevin Harvick currently sits on top of the playoff standings and is one of eight drivers who has already clinched a playoff spot.
Earnhardt will get behind the wheel of a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that has a 650-horsepower, 6.2-liter, supercharged V-8 and is said to be capable of going from 0-60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds.
“I am honored that Chevrolet asked me to drive the Camaro ZL1 Pace Car in one of the biggest races of the year,” Earnhardt said in a news release from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday. “The fan in me was already looking forward to this event. It’s a big race. There is a lot at stake since it’s the final chance for the teams and drivers to make the playoffs. So, I hope to do a good job leading the field to the green flag, but I can promise you I’ll soak in every minute and enjoy the Brickyard in a way I never have before.”
Dale Jr. made a total of 17 Brickyard starts during his career, but never managed to win one. His best finish was fourth back in 2012, and he recorded a total of five top 10 finishes in the race.
Since retiring from NASCAR's Cup Series, Earnhardt has served as a racing analyst for NBC Sports and runs his digital media brand, Dirty Mo Media, that produces the “Dale Jr. Download” podcast.
