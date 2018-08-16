Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Drive the Pace Car for the 2018 Brickyard 400

Racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be driving the pace car at the upcoming Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard on September 9 taking place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Brickyard 400 will be the final race of the season before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begins. Driver Kevin Harvick currently sits on top of the playoff standings and is one of eight drivers who has already clinched a playoff spot.

Earnhardt will get behind the wheel of a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that has a 650-horsepower, 6.2-liter, supercharged V-8 and is said to be capable of going from 0-60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds.