NASCAR Veteran Elliott Sadler Will Retire From Full-Time Competition After 2018 Season

On Wednesday, August 15, Elliott Sadler announced that he will retire from full-time NASCAR competition after the 2018 season.

To date, the veteran driver has started in more than 800 races in NASCAR's top-three national series.

Sadler, who currently competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driving the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, posted a statement on his website announcing his decision. In the statement, Sadler said, "After much consideration and many conversations with my family, I've decided this will be my last season racing full time in NASCAR." He then added: "It's time for me, as Dad, to help my kids pursue their dreams."

Sadler, 43, made his first start in the NASCAR Busch Series in 1995. Overall, he has competed in 383 Xfinity races as well as 438 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. A total of 20 races in the Camping World Truck Series rounds out his experience in each rung of NASCAR's three nationwide leagues. In his career, Sadler has three Cup Series victories, 13 in the Xfinity Series, and one in the Truck Series.

The Virginia-born driver has finished second in the Xfinity points standings for the past two years consecutively. As the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for Friday's Food City 300, Sadler is once again second in the title hunt behind Christopher Bell, trailing him by 17 points.

Elliott Sadler's first Cup Series win came at Bristol in 2001 while driving for Wood Brothers Racing. Sadler earned two more wins at Texas and Auto Club Speedway in 2004 while driving for the now defunct Robert Yates Racing.

Elliott Sadler's full retirement statement can be read in the Twitter post below.