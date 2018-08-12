Brett Moffitt Collects Fourth 2018 NASCAR Truck Series Win at Michigan

Brett Moffitt claimed his fourth win of the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season Saturday at Michigan International Speedway when he took the checkered flag 0.025 seconds ahead of Johnny Sauter . Moffitt’s latest win also tied him with Sauter for most wins so far this season. It also was Moffitt’s second Truck Series win at MIS, as he previously won at the track in 2016. “I knew Johnny was fast, and our Toyota engine, we were lacking a little bit of raw speed today with that, but I was just really waiting to time it,” Moffitt said. “Aisin Group, Toyota, and TRD—everything they do for us, they give us the right tools to get the job done. Pretty amazing that this little team has gone to victory lane four times now this year. I can’t thank Shige Hattori [team owner] and all these guys enough.”

Sauter took the lead with about 13 laps remaining in the 100-lap race and Moffitt moved into second. The two frontrunners pulled away from the field, and Moffitt closed on Sauter in the final laps before getting beside him on the final lap.



“We were running wide open the whole last stint, there, once Johnny got out front, and I knew his truck was really fast,” Moffitt said. “I was making sure that if I was going to pass him, don’t give him enough time to get back by. I was able to time it right and side draft him to the line, there, and get off of him and pull away by a fender.”



Stewart Friesen and Grant Enfinger won the two 20-lap stages that made up the first 40 laps of the race. After pole sitter Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, and John Hunter Nemechek jockeyed the lead back and forth in the opening laps, Friesen took his first lead on Lap 14 and ran up front the remainder of the opening stage.



Friesen, though, was assessed a pit-road penalty for improper fueling as a result of his gas man pushing his truck out of his pit box during the final caution of the race with just over 20 laps remaining. He was able to get back up to eighth by the finish.



Enfinger finished seventh.



After the first stage ran caution-free, 13 of the laps that made up the second stage ran under the yellow flag. Pit strategies varied throughout the remainder of the race, with Moffitt waiting until the end of the second stage before making his first pit stop. His strategy put him up front early in the second stage, but on Lap 27, Grant Enfinger took the lead and ran up front the remainder of stage two.



Matt Crafton led 18 laps in the final stage, tying Gragson for most laps led throughout the race. Gragson finished fourth while Crafton was 10th after the checkered flag.



CORRIGAN OIL 200 RESULTS:

1. Brett Moffitt, No. 16 Toyota

2. Johnny Sauter, No. 21 Chevrolet

3. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 8 Chevrolet

4. Noah Gragson, No. 18 Toyota

5. Todd Gilliland, No. 4 Toyota

6. Ben Rhodes, No. 41 Ford

7. Grant Enfinger, No. 98 Ford

8. Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Chevrolet

9. Justin Haley, No. 24 Chevrolet

10. Matt Crafton, No. 88 Ford

11. Austin Wayne Self, No. 22 Chevrolet

12. Dalton Sargeant, No. 25 Chevrolet

13. Jordan Anderson, No. 3 Chevrolet

14. Cody Coughlin, No. 2 Chevrolet

15. Tate Fogleman, No. 20 Chevrolet

16. Wendell Chavous, No. 49 Chevrolet

17. Bo LeMastus, No. 17 Toyota

18. Myatt Snider, No. 13 Ford

19. Austin Hill, No. 02 Chevrolet

20. Josh Reaume, No. 33 Chevrolet

21. Norm Benning, No. 6 Chevrolet

22. Spencer Davis, No. 51 Toyota

23. Jennifer Jo Cobb, No. 10 Chevrolet

24. Korbin Forrister, No. 7 Toyota

25. Justin Fontaine, No. 45 Chevrolet

26. Todd Peck, No. 15 Chevrolet

27. Bayley Currey, No. 83 Chevrolet

28. Reed Sorenson, No. 50 Chevrolet

29. B.J. McLeod, No. 34 Chevrolet

30. Joe Nemechek, No. 87 Chevrolet

31. Matt Mills, No. 54 Toyota

32. Timmy Hill, No. 63 Chevrolet



UP NEXT: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series goes short-track night racing Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. The Bristol event will be the final race of the 2018 Truck Series regular season. Joining Brett Moffitt and Johnny Sauter in already having playoff spots secured heading into the Bristol race are fellow-race winners Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, and Ben Rhodes. Also, Grant Enfinger has secured a playoff position by virtue of his points standing.