Damaging Storm Hampers Formula Drift Event Near St. Louis

FD Pro 2 was canceled this Friday due to extreme weather conditions. 

By Danny Korecki
Formula Drift | Facebook

Formula Drift Pro 2, the big-time drifting league's support series, only visits four locations in the 2018 season: Atlanta, St. Louis, Dallas, and Irwindale. However, due to weather, the second round of the season was pushed back on Friday with hopes of resuming action on Saturday, Mother Nature permitting.

Videos of the paddock at Gateway Motorsports Park, host of the Pro 1 and Pro 2 rounds, began circulating on social media as the venue was being pounded by extreme conditions. Race team and sponsor tents were being flipped and flung by the wind while crews and photographers attempted to both keep some sort of cover in the process of limiting the damage around them.

In Formula Drift Pro 1 driver Matt Coffman's Instagram video, the Nitto Tire paddock tent is shown being demolished and blown away, while the Achilles Tire tent was on its way to saying "buh-bye" until some of the crew ran over to attempt to save what was left of it.

Due to the extreme weather, Formula Drift made the call and Pro 2 was canceled for Friday. Luckily, Pro 1 qualifying was already completed before the horrific weather with Fredric Aasbo taking the top spot.

The series released an updated schedule jam packing all Pro 1 and Pro 2 events into one day with Pro 2 competition starting at 9 a.m. Pro 1 competition will then begin at 1:30 p.m.

You can check out the competition streaming live on Formula Drift's website

MORE TO READ