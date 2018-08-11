Damaging Storm Hampers Formula Drift Event Near St. Louis

Formula Drift Pro 2, the big-time drifting league's support series, only visits four locations in the 2018 season: Atlanta, St. Louis, Dallas, and Irwindale. However, due to weather, the second round of the season was pushed back on Friday with hopes of resuming action on Saturday, Mother Nature permitting.

Videos of the paddock at Gateway Motorsports Park, host of the Pro 1 and Pro 2 rounds, began circulating on social media as the venue was being pounded by extreme conditions. Race team and sponsor tents were being flipped and flung by the wind while crews and photographers attempted to both keep some sort of cover in the process of limiting the damage around them.