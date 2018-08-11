Preview: The Consumers Energy 400 NASCAR Cup Race at Michigan
Can Ford Performance continue its newsworthy week with a NASCAR Cup race win at Michigan International Speedway?
There is only one word that should come to mind when you think of Michigan International Speedway: speed. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is returning to one of the fastest tracks on the circuit and the excitement is reeling for fans of Ford Performance teams. Ford is not only returning home to its global corporate offices in Michigan, the manufacturer is having a newsworthy week with the recent unveiling of the new Mustang for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
8:35-9:25 a.m. ET: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App (Follow live)
11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. ET: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBC Sports (Follow live)
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Consumers Energy 400: (Follow live)
The Place: Michigan International Speedway
The Date: Sunday, August 12, 2018
The Time: Approximately 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN/NBC Sports App, 1:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 400 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 120), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)
Press Pass: (Watch live)
11:00 a.m. ET: Consumers Energy President and CEO Patti Poppe, Grand Marshal Tom Hunt, and Honorary Starter Jason Potter
11:45 a.m. ET: Al Unser Jr. and Honorary Pace Car Driver Ben Wallace
1:00 p.m. ET: Michigan International Speedway 50th Anniversary Celebration
5:00 p.m. ET: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race broadcast
Unofficial Starting Lineup
(Position, Driver, Manufacturer, Speed)
1. Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 202.794
2. Kyle Busch, Toyota, 202.731
3. Kevin Harvick, Ford, 202.100
4. Erik Jones, Toyota, 201.805
5. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 201.748
6. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 201.658
7. Martin Truex, Jr., Toyota, 201.421
8. Ryan Blaney, Ford, 201.309
9. Joey Logano, Ford, 201.230
10. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 201.185
11. Aric Almirola, Ford, 200.524
12. Kurt Busch, Ford, 200.033
13. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Ford, 200.842
14. Paul Menard, Ford, 200.814
15. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 200.574
16. Clint Bowyer, Ford, 200.267
17. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200.072
18. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 199.590
19. Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 199.496
20. William Byron, Chevrolet, 199.231
21. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 199.077
22. Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 197.721
23. Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 197.596
24. David Ragan, Ford, 197.439
25. A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 197.352
26. Trevor Bayne, Ford, 197.298
27. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 197.298
28. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 197.287
29. Michael McDowell, Ford, 196.512
30. Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 196.383
31. Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 195.567
32. Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 193.533
33. B.J. McLeod, Chevrolet, 191.744
34. Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 190.446
35. Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 189.663
36. Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 188.344
37. Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 185.648
38. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 184.054
39. Blake Jones, Toyota, 182.315
40. Daniel Suarez, Toyota
Past 10 Winners at Michigan International Speedway
(Year, Driver, Manufacturer)
2008, Carl Edwards, Ford
2009, Brian Vickers, Toyota
2010, Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet
2011, Kyle Busch, Toyota
2012, Greg Biffle, Ford
2013, Joey Logano, Ford
2014, Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet
2015, Matt Kenseth, Toyota
2016, Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
2017, Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
The past 10 winners above represent the second race of the year at Michigan International Speedway. Kyle Larson has won three of the last four races at the track; aside from winning the first race of 2018 there, he also won both races in 2017.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin swept all three rounds of qualifying at Michigan. He will start from the front in his Toyota Camry when the green flag drops for the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan. The last time the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series visited Michigan International Speedway, Clint Bowyer drove his No. 14 Ford Fusion to Victory Lane. Seven of the top eight race finishers were also behind the wheel of a Ford. With all the headlines leading up to the race at Michigan, a Ford driver capturing the checkered flag would be the perfect ending to a great newsworthy week which also included Ford celebrating the production of the 10 millionth Mustang.
