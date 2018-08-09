Track/Side: IMSA Race Day At Road America

IMSA's WeatherTech series ran the Continental Tire Road Race Showcase—we were there to capture the cars. 

By Rip Shaub
Sunday's IMSA race at Road America in Elkhart lake was largely a race of attrition, with low fuel, degrading tires and spirited driving taking their toll on many of the entrants. Caleb Jacobs has the details. Here's a look at the feature race which included all of IMSA's three classes (for now). 

The start featured JDC Miller at the front of the prototype class after Robert Alon won the pole on Saturday while CORE Autosport was at the back.

Colin Braun's driving propelled CORE to the overall win at Road America.
Top of the GTLM class was Richard Westbrook and Ryan Briscoe in the Chip Ganassi Ford Performance GT.
The win in the GTD category went to Wright Motorsports with Patrick Long and Christina Nielsen at the wheel of the Porsche 911 GT3 R.
Corvette Racing took the other two slots on the podium, continuing a tradition of the Chevy factory team doing well at Road America.

Mazda was expected to do well at Road America, a shorter race seemingly playing into their hands.
The Mazda prototypes would both finish the day in the bottom half of the prototype class.
The other Ford GT did not fare as well, finishing 3 laps off the GTLM pace.
Patron ESM's run of bad luck continued, including one car taking heavy damage in a fire during practice. They would go on to finish deep in the field.

Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers took second in the GTD class.
The second of 3GT's Lexus RCF GTD cars failed to start after taking damage in a crash during morning warm up.
Porsche's GT team took 4th and 5th in GTLM in their 911 RSR entries. Here Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor ride the apron in Turn 7.
Acura Team Penske looked to be in good shape after qualifying second and fourth. They'd finish the race fifth and 10th overall.

Mustang Sampling's Cadillac prototype had a uncharacteristically quiet weekend, qualifying 6th and finishing 7th.
The Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet 911 RSR also lirts with the apron into Road America's Hurry Downs.
It was a rough weekend for RLL BMW, with both cars finishing in the bottom fourth of the overall field, and
Jordan Taylor and Renger Van Der Zande finished fourth overall in the Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Whelan Engineering's Cadillac DPi took the final spot on the prototype podium after moving up 5 positions during the race.
The Tommy Millner and Oliver Gavin Corvette takes a deep cut into Canada Corner.
Turner Motorsport finihed one spot shy of the podium in GTD class but turned in a solid performance in their M6 GT3.
Madison Snow in one of the spirited battles that carried on all day in the GTD class.

Another look at the ESM Patron Nissan Nismo DPi team.
The remaining 3GT Lexus finished middle of the pack in GTD.
Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor's Acura ARX-05 DPi
One more look at the GTLM winner Sunday at Road America.