Track/Side: IMSA Race Day At Road America
IMSA's WeatherTech series ran the Continental Tire Road Race Showcase—we were there to capture the cars.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
Another look at the ESM Patron Nissan Nismo DPi team.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.
©Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved.