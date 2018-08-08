Darrell Wallace Pondered Death in NASCAR Crash at Pocono Raceway



Days prior to the Watkins Glen interview, Wallace admitted to thinking, in-wreck, that the end result may be much more serious.



"I didn’t know if I was going to die or not,” Wallace said as a guest host of the “Glass Case of Emotion” podcast normally hosted by fellow-Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney.



Wallace explained that he had the thought as he headed toward the wall, head-on. His car turned, though, and hit the wall with its right side.



Retired driver-turned-NBC Sports broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. related Wallace’s sentiment on his own podcast, “Dale Jr. Download.”

"In that rare situation that Bubba described, where something breaks and you’ve got time to think, like you’re heading toward this wall at 180 miles an hour and you’re gonna hammer that damn thing, you don’t know what the result’s gonna be, and you do think about your ability to survive it," Earnhardt said. "Are you gonna survive it? Are you gonna die? Are you going to be injured? You would be surprised what all you can cover in a mere couple seconds.”