Preview: Formula Drift Round 6 at Gateway Motorsports Park

Five rounds down in the 2018 Formula Drift season and the championship lines are beginning to form. This weekend's sixth round of the 2018 Formula Drift season will bring the drivers to Gateway Motorsports Park located in Madison, Illinois. To recap Round 5, 2017 Formula Drift champion James Deane won his second consecutive event after winning at New Jersey Motorsports Park and again in Washington. Behind Deane, Ryan Tuerck took the second spot on the podium, his first since Long Beach 2017. Grabbing the last spot on the podium was Deane's Worthhouse teammate Piotr Wiecek.

After Deane's win at Formula Drift Seattle, he has started to put some distance between himself and the rest of the field currently with 417 championship points. The next closest driver, Fredric Aasbo, is holding down second place 85 points back and Wiecek is in the number three spot with 297 points. Formula Drift Orlando winner Chris Forsberg has the number four spot with 293 points and Justin Pawlak rounds out the top-five with 284 points.

Tuerck, FD Atlanta winner Kristaps Bluss, Matt Field, his Frenemy Aurimas "Odi" Bakchis, and Daijiro Yoshihara complete the top-10 in championship standings. At the beginning of Round 5, the 2018 Formula Drift championship was anyone's game. Their were four different winners at the four different rounds, but Deane put an end to that. He has not only won the last two events, New Jersey and Seattle, but he also came in second at Orlando. He is on path to repeat his 2017 Formula Drift championship run.