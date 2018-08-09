Preview: Formula Drift Round 6 at Gateway Motorsports Park
The season is now past the halfway point and a path is being formed to the championship.
Five rounds down in the 2018 Formula Drift season and the championship lines are beginning to form. This weekend's sixth round of the 2018 Formula Drift season will bring the drivers to Gateway Motorsports Park located in Madison, Illinois.
To recap Round 5, 2017 Formula Drift champion James Deane won his second consecutive event after winning at New Jersey Motorsports Park and again in Washington. Behind Deane, Ryan Tuerck took the second spot on the podium, his first since Long Beach 2017. Grabbing the last spot on the podium was Deane's Worthhouse teammate Piotr Wiecek.
After Deane's win at Formula Drift Seattle, he has started to put some distance between himself and the rest of the field currently with 417 championship points. The next closest driver, Fredric Aasbo, is holding down second place 85 points back and Wiecek is in the number three spot with 297 points. Formula Drift Orlando winner Chris Forsberg has the number four spot with 293 points and Justin Pawlak rounds out the top-five with 284 points.
Tuerck, FD Atlanta winner Kristaps Bluss, Matt Field, his Frenemy Aurimas "Odi" Bakchis, and Daijiro Yoshihara complete the top-10 in championship standings.
At the beginning of Round 5, the 2018 Formula Drift championship was anyone's game. Their were four different winners at the four different rounds, but Deane put an end to that. He has not only won the last two events, New Jersey and Seattle, but he also came in second at Orlando. He is on path to repeat his 2017 Formula Drift championship run.
Round 6 will be challenging for everyone. It's a new city and track on the FD schedule with plenty of speed and tricky slides. "It is going to be super fast like Texas, but I think it will make for better tandem since we enter through the chicane instead of building speed and smoke out of the tighter radius," three-time Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg told his fans on Facebook.
Formula Drift Round 6: Crossroads takes place this weekend, August 10-11. You will be able to find the event wrap up right here on The Drive.
- RELATEDGet a Crew View of Formula Drift Driver Matt FieldHoonigan follows FD driver Matt Field and his team for the first full episode of Crew View.READ NOW
- RELATEDJames Deane Wins Formula Drift Seattle, Extends Championship LeadLast year's Formula Drift Champion James Deane grabs his second win of the 2018 season at Evergreen Speedway.READ NOW
- RELATEDFormula Drift Drivers Sweep the HGK Challenge PodiumMatt Field stood atop the podium as he was joined by Odi Bakchis and Kristaps Bluss.READ NOW
- RELATEDTake a Behind the Scenes Look at RAD Industries' Formula Drift Team HQThe Drive recently took a detailed tour of RAD Industries, home-base for Formula Drift driver Dan Burkett.READ NOW
- RELATEDFormula Drift Driver Federico Sceriffo Talks About Watching His Ferrari Drift Car Go Up in FlamesSceriffo tells the story of one of the hardest moments in his life.READ NOW