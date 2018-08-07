Watch This Documentary About the 2018 Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Due to its myriad firsts, the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb went down as one of the most significant races in the event's history. First winning time under eight minutes; first electric car to win overall; first electric car to possess the course record. Romain Dumas and Volkswagen's 680 horsepower I.D. R electric prototype changed the way we will talk about records at Pikes Peak from here on out. No longer will the overall record lord over a separate electric record; there is now the overall record and the internal combustion record.

This is not to forget the rest of the star-studded racing cast, without which 2018 wouldn't have been quite as special. Multidisciplinary racing star Travis Pastrana raced in (and won) the new, highly competitive Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport spec class. Drifter, stunt driver, and Pikes Peak veteran Rhys Millen ripped up the production SUV record with a 10:49.9 blitz up the mountain.