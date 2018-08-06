Honda Power Dominates Monday's Secretive MotoGP Test at Brno Automodrom

Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa of the factory Repsol Honda MotoGP team managed to set the first- and second-fastest lap times around the Brno Automodrom in the Czech Republic during Monday's test. Monster Yamaha Tech 3's Johann Zarco delivered a late-session fast lap to split the two Honda-riding Spaniards and steal the second-fastest time of the day. The test session, which was closed to the general public and media alike, saw many of Sunday's top teams and riders take to the track once again, although details on their individual testing programmes were kept secret by the racing series and the teams. Repsol Honda was the exception, as it publicly shared that it tasked Marquez with testing a new Michelin front and rear tire compound and expected a full debrief from the Spaniard. However, the team did not specify what Pedrosa focused on during the more than 50 laps he rode around the 3.35-mile track.

MotoGP Johann Zarco.

Johann Zarco was the top Yamaha on Monday, as he tested unknown specifics for more than 70 laps which more than tripled the race distance performed on Sunday. When it comes to the factory Yamaha bikes, Valentino Rossi finished the day in seventh place following a brief Michelin tire test program, but teammate Maverick Vinales skipped the test due to pain in his shoulder as a consequence of Sunday's first-lap crash. Race winner and second-place finisher Dovizioso and Marquez could only deliver the eighth- and ninth-fastest times of the day, although it wasn't clear what components or tires the due was testing.

GETTY Dani Pedrosa.