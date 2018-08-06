Report: Indianapolis 500 Voted the Greatest Auto Race in the World

The Indianapolis 500, which began back in 1911, was voted the best motorsports race in the world by an expert panel of racing and travel journalists in addition to the general public, further solidifying its position as the "greatest spectacle in racing." The prestigious title was issued by readers of USA Today, who earlier this year participated in the 10Best Reader's Choice travel award contest, which aimed to uncover some of the "best" experiences or venues around the world ranging from the best wineries to the best car shows and even rodeos. The contest, which was first open to motorsports experts Michelle R. Martinelli and Bridget Schuil before going public, pitted the legendary race held every year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway against other world-class motorsports events held around the globe.

Fans flock at the annual Indy 500.

Although the final tally for the general public votes wasn't released, USA Today did disclose that it has a daily newspaper circulation of three million and 24 million active app users in the United States. This is how the rest of the contenders ranked in the best motorsports race category: Indianapolis 500 - Indianapolis, Indiana Daytona 500 - Daytona Beach, Florida Monaco Grand Prix - Monte Carlo, Monaco 24 Hours of Le Mans - Le Mans, France Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix - Salinas, California United States Grand Prix - Austin, Texas 24 Hours Nürburgring - Nürburg, Germany Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal, Canada Bathurst 12 Hour - Bathurst, Australia Italian Grand Prix - Monza, Italy

Team Penske's Will Power, winner of the 2018 Indianapolis 500.