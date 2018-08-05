IMSA: Braun Propels CORE Autosport to Frantic Fuel-Saving Win at Road America

Strategy became the end-all decision maker during Sunday's IMSA race at Road America where teams in all three classes fought for narrow victory. Eventually, it was the ability to conserve fuel that earned the overall win for CORE Autosport's Colin Braun who battled from the back to make up the gap between himself and the increasingly-swift Mazda Team Joest squad.

The No. 54 Oreca 07 was able to eek out its second consecutive W after achieving P1 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in July. A collective effort from team owner Jon Bennett and Braun was nothing short of masterclass as the final five minutes of the race saw success reveal itself when the No. 55 Mazda pitted for fuel with two laps to go, relinquishing its position to the LMP2-running outfit and awarding the Oreca global-spec prototype platform its third win of the season.

From the green flag, polesitter Robert Alon built a lead in his No. 85 JDC Miller Motorsports that was eventually usurped by Felipe Nasr in the Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R. The latter led the race through most of the middle stage before giving up his position, leaving Mazda's frontrunning entry to fight with a pair of Orecas for the top podium spot.