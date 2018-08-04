Alon Places No. 85 Oreca on Pole for Road America IMSA Round

Robert Alon bested the No. 7 Team Penske Acura of Ricky Taylor, becoming the only car to dip into the 1 minute, 51-second range. His JDC Miller Motorsports Oreca 07 Gibson paced the field of Daytona Prototype internationals and fellow global-spec prototypes, placing an LMP2 racer on pole for the third consecutive race.

Leading the second row is Colin Braun's No. 54 CORE Autosport Oreca. He'll be accompanied by Wayne Taylor Racing's No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R driven by Jordan Taylor and Renger Van Der Zande.

A slew of DPi cars fills out seven of the top 10 spots on the Prototype grid, leaving Tequila Patron ESM at the bottom as the team continues to struggle after its No. 22 entry caught on fire during FP1 on Friday.

Mueller Gains Third Consecutive Road America Pole in GTLM