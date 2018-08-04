IMSA 2019: DPi and LMP2 Cars to Race in Separate Classes

DPi cars will be reset to their original performance levels and made subject to class-specific Balance of Performance adjustments, much like that of the GT Le Mans and GT Daytona classes. LMP2 entries will remain in their global spec as agreed between the ACO, FIA, and IMSA. This has been a hot topic and driving force between the separation of classes as both sides disagreed with the DPi/LMP2 BoP dynamics.

This move is made in light of the lack of parity between the two segments, one that has swayed race results in the favor of DPi teams' 14 victories to LMP2's three in the nearly two years they have raced together.

The proposal has long been discussed amongst series officials and the teams with most LMP2 squads supporting the initiative.