Mazda Motorsports to Withdraw From Road to Indy After 2018 Season

Mazda Motorsports announced on Tuesday that it will withdraw its sponsorship from the Road to Indy program after the 2018 season.

Mazda has been involved with the ladder-style initiative including the USF2000, Pro Mazda, and Indy Lights series since 2010. In doing so, the Japanese brand has provided millions of dollars in scholarship funds for up-and-coming open-wheel drivers while also helping to provide a nationwide platform for developing professionals in the sport.

John Doonan, director of Mazda Motorsports, gave the following statement regarding the decision:

“On behalf of Mazda, I’d like to thank Andersen Promotions and everyone involved with the Road to Indy for a wonderful nine years, but the time has come for Mazda to focus our resources into other areas of our motorsports footprint. We have truly enjoyed our role in developing young racers into Indy 500 hopefuls, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Andersen Promotions through the Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup. The 2018 USF2000, Pro Mazda, and Indy Lights champions will receive Mazda Advancement Scholarships for the 2019 season and the annual $200,000 Mazda Road to Indy Global shootout will also be held in December of this season."

Doonan continued, explaining that the manufacturer will persist in other disciplines of motorsport, including "grassroots club racing initiatives, the Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich, the Mazda Road to 24, and Mazda Team Joest.”