A 14-Year-Old Kid Just Beat a Bunch of Pros in Mazda MX-5 Cup

Robert Noaker, a 14-year-old racing driver in the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup, outdrove seasoned veterans at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to claim the first-ever win of his Cup career and set the record for the youngest-ever winner in the series. The Pennsylvania native started Saturday's race on 15th place which further highlights the youngster's monumental climb to the front of the field, especially at a track like Mid-Ohio, which is famous for its technical and challenging corners. Hernan Palermo and Robert Stout followed in second and third place, with the former being a whopping 30 years older than Noaker. “I wasn’t expecting to win today—but I was hoping I would have a chance this weekend,” Noaker said. “I have done two weekends here at Mid-Ohio in Spec Miata. I was really trying to take care of my front tires because this track is really low grip, and a lot of the turns are downhill so you need to manage them.”

Ignite Media / Mazda Motorsports

Of course, climbing 15 spots in any race is extremely difficult, but doing so in a field where every single car is virtually identical is simply astonishing. When the engine, tires, and other crucial components don't offer an edge over the rest of the field, it becomes a mission of skill and discipline to dispose of rivals the way Noaker did. "My teammate, John Dean, got close to me and we were able to work together to catch the end of the lead pack," Noaker told The Drive. "Unfortunately Sparky had a gearbox issue, which put me into second behind Hernan Palermo and I had a bit of a gap over third place, so I decided to just stay in line for a few laps." "The last lap is when it got difficult. I knew my only opportunity to pass Hernan [Palermo] was going to be in Turn 12, the carousel, and I was able to get on the outside of him—we traded a little bit of paint but I was able to get a better run off of the corner."

Ignite Media / Mazda Motorsports