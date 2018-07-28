Watch a Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Come Apart in a Crash
Thankfully, no life-threatening injuries were sustained by anyone involved.
Lamborghini's Super Trofeo spec racing series' stop in Belgium at Spa-Francorchamps was interrupted by a monumental crash after a small collision destabilized the #32 car of Bonaldi Motorsport, driven by Fredrik Blomstedt.
Blomstedt, leading the race, was thumped by the competing MSG Motorsport car of Lucas Mauron as Mauron dodged slower traffic. This pushed Blomstedt into a slide which he was unable to recover, which took him across the grass and into a barrier behind which four race marshals were sheltering until they saw the errant Lamborghini coming their way.
The impact ripped the Huracan Super Trofeo's front end off, spinning the car around, and decimated the barrier it hit, chucking debris everywhere. All four marshals and Blomstedt sustained injuries according to Motorsport, but three marshals needed no medical attention. Super Trofeo organizer SRO Motorsports Group announced that one marshal and Blomstedt were transported to a nearby hospital, but that their injuries were not life-threatening.
The race was red-flagged as a consequence of the accident, reverting race results to a running order predating the crash, which gave then-leading Blomstedt the race win, despite his crash.
Damaged sustained to the marshal's post reportedly delayed the day's schedule by 90 minutes.
Racing is inherently dangerous, as it puts the human body in situations we as a species did not evolve to handle naturally: high speeds, tremendous G-forces, and extreme in-car temperatures are common to all forms of motorsport. When things go wrong, they typically do so at race pace, which is to say it can happen almost instantly, and tragic loss of life can result. Remember to stay safe while racing, at amateur levels or professional.
