Watch a Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Come Apart in a Crash

Lamborghini's Super Trofeo spec racing series' stop in Belgium at Spa-Francorchamps was interrupted by a monumental crash after a small collision destabilized the #32 car of Bonaldi Motorsport, driven by Fredrik Blomstedt.

Blomstedt, leading the race, was thumped by the competing MSG Motorsport car of Lucas Mauron as Mauron dodged slower traffic. This pushed Blomstedt into a slide which he was unable to recover, which took him across the grass and into a barrier behind which four race marshals were sheltering until they saw the errant Lamborghini coming their way.

The impact ripped the Huracan Super Trofeo's front end off, spinning the car around, and decimated the barrier it hit, chucking debris everywhere. All four marshals and Blomstedt sustained injuries according to Motorsport, but three marshals needed no medical attention. Super Trofeo organizer SRO Motorsports Group announced that one marshal and Blomstedt were transported to a nearby hospital, but that their injuries were not life-threatening.