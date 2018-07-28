Red Bull Tells McLaren It Has to 'Wait a Long Time' for Tech Director Key Transfer

Red Bull has shut and locked the door on its sister team Toro Rosso's Technical Director James Key moving to McLaren. After McLaren announced the signing of Key last Thursday, Toro Rosso shot back on Twitter, with Team Principal Franz Tost declaring that Key "has a long-term valid deal with the team." Although Tost didn't go into details, the message was clear: Toro Rosso is not about to just let Key go to McLaren.

Tost and Toro Rosso have now received backing from their parent team Red Bull Racing, with chief Helmut Marko telling Auto, Motor und Sport: "Herr Key will have to wait a long time before going to work at McLaren."

"We have a multi-year deal with James", declared Marko, who confirmed negotiations had taken place with McLaren CEO Zak Brown over a potential move for Key, but suggested no deal was done. "But then we suddenly read in the press that James would go to McLaren."

According to Marko, this is not the first time McLaren has frustrated Red Bull by going public with behind the scenes negotiations. "The same thing happened with Lando Norris", he said of the McLaren junior driver that Red Bull was interested in placing at Toro Rosso earlier in the season. "We were negotiating behind closed doors about Lando when suddenly we read in the paper that they wouldn't let him go."