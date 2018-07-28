More Than 70 Mazda Racecars Will Take Over Mid-Ohio This Weekend

It's often said that on a given weekend, there are more Mazda vehicles taking part in competitive driving events than any other brand in the world. And while we can't really go out there and count all of them, we do know that there will be more than 70 Mazda-powered race cars present at this weekend's IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. A total of four Mazda racing series will take to the famous road racing circuit in Lexington, Ohio, which is known for its challenging characteristics that include elevation changes in addition to low- and high-speed corners. The Mazda extravaganza will provide two days’ worth of racing action in one of the epicenters of American road racing with the Indy Lights, Pro Mazda, USF2000, and Mazda Global MX-5 Cup championships contesting two races each over Saturday and Sunday. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

The championship battle between current leader Patricio O’Ward of Mexico and Colton Herta of the United States is heating up, as the young Mexican dominated in Toronto while Herta crashed and suffered a broken thumb. The Indy Lights race will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network on July 31 at 6:00 PM ET. Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires

What had been a runaway championship run for Canadian Parker Thompson, who held a 46-point lead before the previous race in Toronto, has a different picture heading to Mid-Ohio. Thompson still leads but, after a challenging weekend in Toronto, his lead is now just eight points over Rinus Veekay of the Netherlands. Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda

The USF2000 championship and a $325,000 Mazda Scholarship that will graduate the champion to Pro Mazda in 2019 could go Kyle Kirkwood’s way this weekend. Having amassed seven victories in nine races, Kirkwood arrives at Mid-Ohio with a 131-point lead and on the brink of clinching the championship. Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup Presented by BFGoodrich

