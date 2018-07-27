Global Mazda MX-5 Cup to Live Stream Directly From Mid-Ohio

The Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup will be tackling the twists and turns of the famous Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend, and motorsport aficionados will be able to join in on the action at no cost as both races will be live-streamed on YouTube. Regardless of which cars take to the track, Mid-Ohio's challenging characteristics always produce exciting wheel-to-wheel racing, something that the agile Mazda MX-5 Cup cars will certainly take to a new level due to their identical specs and talented drivers behind the wheel. And with the 2018 edition of the Cup tipping past the half-way mark, all 30 racers will be more than motivated to bag as many points as possible.

Ignite Media- Al M. Arena MX-5 Cup action at Road America

Nikko Reger, a talented American rookie has established himself as the championship leader and carries a 29-point lead into the weekend, while the next three drivers are covered by a mere five points with Bryan Ortiz of Puerto Rico ahead of John Dean II and Mazda Scholarship driver Selin Rollan. Dean recently opened up to us about the ins and outs of the MX-5 Cup when we met up with him at the previous round of the championship at Road America.

Ignite Media- Al M. Arena Mazda Scholarship driver Selin Rollan.