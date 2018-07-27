Global Mazda MX-5 Cup to Live Stream Directly From Mid-Ohio
The exciting championship is heating up as rookie Nikko Reger leads the standings.
The Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup will be tackling the twists and turns of the famous Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend, and motorsport aficionados will be able to join in on the action at no cost as both races will be live-streamed on YouTube.
Regardless of which cars take to the track, Mid-Ohio's challenging characteristics always produce exciting wheel-to-wheel racing, something that the agile Mazda MX-5 Cup cars will certainly take to a new level due to their identical specs and talented drivers behind the wheel. And with the 2018 edition of the Cup tipping past the half-way mark, all 30 racers will be more than motivated to bag as many points as possible.
Nikko Reger, a talented American rookie has established himself as the championship leader and carries a 29-point lead into the weekend, while the next three drivers are covered by a mere five points with Bryan Ortiz of Puerto Rico ahead of John Dean II and Mazda Scholarship driver Selin Rollan. Dean recently opened up to us about the ins and outs of the MX-5 Cup when we met up with him at the previous round of the championship at Road America.
"I haven’t been to Mid—Ohio, but from what I can tell on iRacing I think the racing is going to be great. Mid-Ohio is super technical and variable," Reger told The Drive. "I think passing will be more challenging than tracks like COTA [Circuit of the Americas] or Road America, but I think that will really bring out our racing ability, and racecraft. So although I'm a rookie to the track, I have been preparing all month, so I believe I'm ready to give my competitors a good run for their money!"
The live streams will be shown on the Mazda USA YouTube channel, and the times are 11:35 a.m. EST, Sat. July 28, and 10:05 a.m. EST, Sun. July 29.
