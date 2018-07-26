Lamborghini Celebrates 10 Years of One-Make Racing with Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 10th Edition

Lamborghini has announced a new, limited-edition variant of its Huracán Super Trofeo Evo customer race car on the opening day of the Total 24 Hours of Spa. Ten of these cars will be made to celebrate 10 years of Lamborghini Squadra Corse's Super Trofeo one-make racing series.

The Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 10th Edition features a unique matte gray Roger Dubuis livery with glossy mantis green accents that highlight the car's aerodynamic bodykit, as well as a tri-colored arrow that runs from the hood to the rear wing. To appease collectors even more, each car features a plaque reading "One of Ten" and a certificate of origin signed by Lamborghini's Chairman and CEO Stephano Domenicali, Chief Technical Officer Maurizio Reggiani, and Head of Motorsport Giorgio Sanna.

A new tweak to the Engine Control Unit bumps the Super Trofeo Evo's power output from 620 to 630 horsepower, but that's it as far as performance upgrades are concerned. Every 10th Edition receives the same options as the regular Evo, including an Alcantara-wrapped dashboard, Motec Traction Control, Bosch Motorsport ABS, Pirelli P Zero DHD2 tires, and an X-Trac six-speed sequential transmission.