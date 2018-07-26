NASCAR: Furniture Row Racing to Lose 5-Hour Energy Sponsorship After 2018

Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team has been one of the most successful crews in the NASCAR Cup Series over the last few seasons, winning the series championship last year and claiming four wins through 20 races in 2018, trailing only six-time winner Kevin Harvick and five-time winner Kyle Busch. Still, the team finds itself in search of primary sponsorship for 2019 and beyond. Recently, 5-Hour Energy announced it is leaving the team and NASCAR at the end of the 2018 season.



“I don’t know that I was surprised. They’ve been on the fence for a kind of a while, and we’ve kind of been waiting on a decision, and so I don’t know that I was surprised, but I guess I wish it didn’t take quite as long as it did and, you know, kind of puts us in a tough spot now, but I’m not really, really worried,” Truex said during his media availability at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on July 20. "I mean, I think something good can come out of this. Obviously, it’s not great timing with all that’s going on, but I’ve got confidence in my team and what we’re doing, and hopefully, we can find a replacement for that."