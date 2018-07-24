Conor Daly Retains Harding Seat for IndyCar Mid-Ohio Race

Harding Racing confirmed on Monday that Conor Daly will be back behind the wheel of its Dallara/Chevrolet at this weekend's Mid-Ohio IndyCar race, following Daly taking over the No. 88 car from Gabby Chaves for the mid-July Honda Indy Toronto Grand Prix.

Harding elected to replace Chaves with Daly for the Canadian round as part of its process of evaluating candidates for its 2019 lineup as it weighs its options of expanding to two cars next season. Daly subsequently qualified in eleventh and finished thirteenth in Toronto, which is Harding's best result of the season. The Noblesville, Indiana born driver further took part in testing at Mid-Ohio for Harding.