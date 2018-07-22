Kevin Harvick Wins Sixth Race of 2018 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, the two wins leaders in the first 19 races of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, battled for a sixth victory in race 20 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Sunday. Busch took his first and only lead of the race by getting out of the pits first during a caution for Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer on Lap 256. Afterwards, Harvick made contact with Busch and took the lead on Lap 294 of the 301-lap race and pulled away to victory.



“I just didn’t know if I was gonna get there at the end, and I felt like that was my best opportunity to do what I had to do to win,” Harvick said. "I didn’t want to wreck him, but I didn’t want to waste a bunch of time behind him. I just got to thank everybody on this No. 4 Busch Beer/Jimmy John’s Ford for everything that they do—Mobil 1, Haas Automation, Hunt Brother’s, everybody from Stewart-Haas Racing. What a great weekend.”



Busch took runner-up honors between two SHR teammates as Aric Almirola finished third.



Stewart-Haas Racing dominated throughout the second half of the race. After starting on the pole and leading until a Lap 35 competition caution, SHR driver Kurt Busch was back up front after getting off pit road first just past the halfway point of the race. Shortly after Lap 200, Almirola and Harvick were up to second and third for an SHR 1-2-3.

Getty Images for NASCAR Kurt Busch starts on the pole Kurt Busch claimed the pole for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after three rounds of qualifying on July 20, 2018.

A cautious pit stop under green to avoid Ryan Blaney near Lap 225 cost Kurt Busch the lead, leaving his teammates Almirola and Harvick in a battle for the top spot. Almirola took the lead before Kyle Busch got to the front under caution. Kurt Busch finished eighth after leading a race-high 94 laps.



Rain toyed with the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 scheduled, beginning with a time shift Saturday. NASCAR announced the day prior to the race that the planned start time Saturday would be moved up an hour, from 2 p.m. ET to 1 p.m., in an effort to beat anticipated afternoon/evening precipitation. But on Sunday, morning rain stuck around until the afternoon, resulting in a 4:24 p.m. green flag.



Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott were stage winners in the first half of the race, with Truex taking the Stage 1 win on Lap 75 and Elliott running up front when the second stage ended 75 laps later, marking his first stage win of the 2018 season. Both drivers also finished in the top-five, with Truex taking fourth and Elliott fifth.

Getty Images for NASCAR Truex and Elliott run up front early Martin Truex Jr. (78) and Chase Elliott (9) run up front in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 22, 2018.