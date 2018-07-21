Preview: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

It’s all about track position at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kurt Busch, driver of the No. 41 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, realized that in qualifying on Friday. Martin Truex Jr. recently won an ESPY for being the Best Driver but it was Kurt Busch who won the Busch Pole Award for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.



After deciding to be the first driver to turn a lap during Round 3 of knockout qualifying, Busch ran a slightly faster lap than Truex Jr., who will start P2. It is not impossible to pass at New Hampshire; however, starting from the pole and staying in front of the pack could prove crucial. “We discussed it, and the call was made back at the hauler before the qualifying session started,” Busch said. “It was almost like a non-discussion. It was, ‘This is what’s going to happen in Round 1, this is what’s going to happen in Round 2, and here’s what’s going to happen in Round 3’—and we stuck to our plan.” Busch has secured three pole wins this season and 25 for his career.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule:



Foxwoods Resort Casino 301: (Follow live)

The Place: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The Date: Saturday, July 22, 2018

The Time: Approximately 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 318.46 miles (301 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 301)



Trackside Live (Watch live): 10:00 a.m. ET

Press Pass: (Watch live)

Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race broadcast: 5:00 p.m.



