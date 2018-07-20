Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR Pit Crews Play Musical Chairs

Stewart-Haas Racing has made personnel changes that affect all four of its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams—the No. 4 of Kevin Harvick, the No. 10 of Aric Almirola, the No. 14 of Clint Bowyer and the No. 41 of Kurt Busch—ahead of Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort and Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.



Ryan Mulder is the new tire changer on the No. 41 team, replacing Shayne Pipala. Pipala is the new front tire changer on the No. 4 team, replacing Eric Maycroft. Maycroft moves to the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team of Michael McDowell. Stewart-Haas Racing provides pit crews for FRM.



Ira Jo Hussey is the new front tire changer on the No. 14 team, replacing Daniel Coffey. Coffey is the new front tire changer on the No. 10 team. He replaces Mulder. The No. 14 team also gets a new tire carrier in Matt Holzbaur, who replaces Josh Sobecki. Holzbaur moved to the No. 14 from the No. 34 team.



“I’m excited to see how the changes change my program, not only mine, but the 41 and the 4,” Bowyer said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday. “We’ve all had some changes, some minor changes, nothing’s major. I don’t think we have a major problem. We just got to get it nipped in the bud here with seven races to go before the pay window opens in the playoffs.”



Bowyer expressed displeasure in his pit crew’s performance during the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on July 14.



“Can’t maintain the position one damn time on pit road. It’s about ridiculous. I’m tired of it,” Bowyer said via radio during the race. “I’ve had enough. Three spots every damn time I come down pit road.”



Stewart-Haas Racing’s four Cup Series teams have a combined seven wins in the first 19 races of the 2018 season, five from Harvick and two by Bowyer.